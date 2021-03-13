Old Saybrook Vaccination Clinic celebrates 10,000 doses administered

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Old Saybrook Vaccination Clinic celebrated administering its 10,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday morning.

Deep River resident Priscilla Lerner was “thrilled” to be the lucky patient. She got her second dose, making her fully vaccinated.

Lerner and her husband, Louis, were showered with a certificate, balloons and gift certificates after getting that shot in the arm.

Old Saybrook Police Chief and Emergency Management Director Michael A. Spera, who leads the Clinic’s operation, stated, “It is an honor for us to be involved. Caring for and helping people is what Public Safety and life is all about!”

