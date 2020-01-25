One dead, four injured in Middletown car collision

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died and and four people were injured in a two car crash on Washington Street late Friday evening, according to Middletown police.

Police say a Nissan Rogue traveling West had crossed over the solid double yellow line and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado traveling East in the right lane.

The driver of the Rogue was 38-year-old Leticia Lennon of South Windsor. Lennon was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The front seat passenger of the Rogue was identified as 38-year-old Cherise Sheff of Hartford. Middletown firefighters extricated Sheff from the vehicle and transported her to the hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

A 17-year-old was driving the Silverado at the time of the incident. Two other people, a 54-year-old East Windsor man and another 17-year-old, were passengers in the Silverado. All three in the Silverado were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and were later released.

This crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Passacantando at 860-638-4063.