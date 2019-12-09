Live Now
One dead, identified after car accident in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a pedestrian struck by a car fatal incident on Monday.

Back in November, police received a report of a car, pedestrian crash on Newfield Street. Upon preliminary investigation, police say a 68-year-old man was crossing the street when he was truck by a 2014 Dodge Durango.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to Middlesex Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The 68-year-old victim was identified as Albert Burgess of Middletown.

The 2014 Dodge Durango was being driven by a Daryl Franklin, 28 of, Middletown. Franklin did not suffer any injuries in the accident.

This motor vehicle crash is still under investigation.

