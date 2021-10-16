Police identify person struck, killed in North Branford as police still search for suspect

Middlesex
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH BRANFORD Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the person that was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in North Branford early Saturday morning.

North Branford Police responded to a call for an unknown medical incident in the area of 27 Branford Road on Saturday. They located a man in the roadway who was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 52-year-old Douglas Clark.

Preliminary investigation shows that Clark was struck by a car that fled from the scene. This car should have front damage to the bumper, hood, and windshield.

Officers are continuing to investigate the crash and search for the person accused. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 203-484-2703.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay updated with the News 8 app and WTNH.com for when more details become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Middletown superintendent of schools granted leave of absence amid claims of harassment, intimidation in district

News /

Man arrested in connection to crash that killed teen riding her bike in Haddam

News /

Goodwin School PTA hosts early Halloween Truck-or-Treat event in Old Saybrook

News /

Middletown educators voicing concerns over harassment, intimidation in public school district

News /

Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run in North Branford found dead on scene

News /

Silver Alert issued for 3-year-old boy missing from Old Saybrook

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss