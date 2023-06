CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a box truck Monday caused heavy traffic delays on Route 9 in Cromwell.

State police said the crash happened just before 11 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 27.

The right lane of Route 9 North and the left lane of Route 9 South were closed for the investigation.

At least one person was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries, state police said.

