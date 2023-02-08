CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A state trooper and firefighter were struck on Route 9 South in Cromwell Wednesday morning, shutting down the highway.

The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. between exits 20N and 19. The trooper and firefighter were responding to a rollover crash near exit 22S when they were struck by another vehicle.

State police told News 8 the firefighter was transported to Hartford Hospital with minor injuries. Officials have not released any further information on the crash.

