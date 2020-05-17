PD on the lookout for SUV involved in Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Police and Connecticut State Police are on the lookout Sunday afternoon for a Ford Expedition possibly involved in a shooting in Middletown.

Police say the SUV has tinted windows and is carrying multiple occupants who are connected to a shooting that occurred in downtown Middletown near Route 9 around 4:40 p.m.

Police say they do not know the direction of travel the SUV has taken as of yet. They also say they are unsure if someone was shot or shots were fired in the area.

