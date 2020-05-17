PD on the lookout for SUV involved in Middletown shooting

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Police and Connecticut State Police are on the lookout Sunday afternoon for a Ford Expedition possibly involved in a shooting in Middletown.

Police say the SUV has tinted windows and is carrying multiple occupants who are connected to a shooting that occurred in downtown Middletown near Route 9 around 4:40 p.m.

Police say they do not know the direction of travel the SUV has taken as of yet. They also say they are unsure if someone was shot or shots were fired in the area.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Motor vehicle accident causes car fire in Higganum

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Motor vehicle accident causes car fire in Higganum"

'I'm really sad about it': Durham Fair canceled for 5th time in its history

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'I'm really sad about it': Durham Fair canceled for 5th time in its history"

Middletown schools preparing for increase in meal demand as summer approaches

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Middletown schools preparing for increase in meal demand as summer approaches"

Suspect connected to deadly hit-and-run in Middletown turns herself in

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect connected to deadly hit-and-run in Middletown turns herself in"

Life Star responds to fatal crash involving bicycle, tractor-trailer in Middletown

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Star responds to fatal crash involving bicycle, tractor-trailer in Middletown"

DMHAS reports first coronavirus-related patient death at psychiatric facility in CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "DMHAS reports first coronavirus-related patient death at psychiatric facility in CT"
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss