ESSEX, CT (WTNH) — A man has sustained serious injuries from a single-vehicle crash in Essex Saturday evening, according to Connecticut State Police.

The crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. on Route 9 northbound near the area of Exit 3.

State Police Troopers from Troop F responded to the scene.

According to Connecticut State Police, the vehicle drifted off of the left side of the highway, went into the dirt shoulder and collided head-on into a tree in the median. The driver was flown by Lifestar to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

