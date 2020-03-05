 

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Middletown

Middlesex
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed during a hit-and-run Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. near 66 West and High Street in Middletown.

Police did not release information about what led up to the crash or identify the car the person was driving.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released; however, police said the person is female.

The area is closed from High Street to Washington Terrace while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

