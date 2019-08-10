‘Perfect’ day for annual Killingworth Road Race

(WTNH)–A great turnout for the 14th annual Killingworth 4 mile Road Race on Saturday morning.

Our very own Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons was there to say a few words for the opening ceremony and said the weather was ‘perfect’!

The money raised goes to a variety of community organizations.

Were you there? Send us your road race photos to reportit@wtnh.com or on News 8’s Report-It page.

Photo: Gil Simmons, News 8

Photo: Gil Simmons, News 8

Photo: Gil Simmons, News 8

Photo: Gil Simmons, News 8

14th annual Killingworth Road Race (Courtesy: Charles Lynskey of Killingworth, CT)

George and Isabella with News 8’s Chief Meteorologist, Gil Simmons ( Courtesy: Charles Lynskey of Killingworth, CT)

Lucy and Kari with News 8’s Chief Meteorologist, Gil Simmons. (Courtesy: Kari via Report-It)

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.