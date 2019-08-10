‘Perfect’ day for annual Killingworth Road Race

by: WTNH.com staff

Photo: Gil Simmons, News 8

(WTNH)–A great turnout for the 14th annual Killingworth 4 mile Road Race on Saturday morning.

Our very own Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons was there to say a few words for the opening ceremony and said the weather was ‘perfect’!

The money raised goes to a variety of community organizations.

  • Photo: Gil Simmons, News 8
  • Photo: Gil Simmons, News 8
  • Photo: Gil Simmons, News 8
  • Photo: Gil Simmons, News 8
14th annual Killingworth Road Race (Courtesy: Charles Lynskey of Killingworth, CT)
George and Isabella with News 8’s Chief Meteorologist, Gil Simmons ( Courtesy: Charles Lynskey of Killingworth, CT)
Lucy and Kari with News 8’s Chief Meteorologist, Gil Simmons. (Courtesy: Kari via Report-It)

