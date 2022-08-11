MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a deadly crash off Miller Road in Middlefield.

Emergency crews and state police responded to a report of a vehicle fire off Miller Road, next to the Apple Nine golf course, around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters found the car engulfed in flames about 20 feet off the road, Middletown Volunteer Fire Company Deputy Chief Steven Tyc said.

A person was found dead inside the vehicle and no other people were located in the area, Tyc said. There were no witnesses to the crash.

According to Tyc, it is believed the vehicle was in a crash, veered off the road, and struck a tree.

Investigators have not yet released the name of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.