PD: Man killed, teen injured in shooting on Stirling Court in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot and killed, and a 17-year-old boy was injured after a shooting in the area of Highland Crescent and Stirling Court Sunday morning.

Police said officers were called to a report of an altercation in the area just before 11 a.m. The scene was in the parking lot next to a ball field and playground.

Upon arrival, offices learned that an adult male was killed in a shooting and that a 17-year-old boy was injured. The 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police said the parties involved appear to know one another. Police said there is no known threat to the public.

One thing that was very difficult was that the person died in the parking lot in full view of everyone in the area. It was very upsetting for the children and young people in the area.

Emeley Fumieo of Middletown said, “Shots everyone screaming and panicking, it’s all I was hearing. That’s all I heard because I’m down here, but I used to play up there when I was little with my friends, it’s just crazy!”

Police have not released the names of the people involved, as they are still notifying next of kin.

Middletown local Marvin Hill said, “It’s just crazy man, it’s saddening and heartbreaking, heartbreaking!”

Detectives are looking to speak to the driver of a white 2017 Acura ILX with the license place CT BB42726, which was seen leaving the scene.

The investigation into this shooting is still ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department Detective Bureau– Det. Stroud at 860-638-4147.

This is breaking news. News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.