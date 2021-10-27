Police identify man killed in one-car crash on South Main St. in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has died following a crash in Middletown on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a single-car crash around 11 a.m. in the area of Randolph Road and Coleman Road. When officers arrived, they located a single occupant identified as 60-year-old James Henderson of Middletown.

Henderson was brought to Middlesex Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said preliminary investigation determined that Henderson was driving northbound on South Main Street before veering to the right shoulder and hitting a utility pole. The car then came to a stop a short distance away from the utility pole in the woods.

The crash remains under investigation.

