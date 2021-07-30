Police identify person of interest in connection to Westbrook stabbing Thursday

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified a person of interest in connection to a stabbing in Westbrook Thursday.

Police said a vehicle has also been recovered.

At around 3:25 p.m. Thursday, State Police were dispatched to reports of an active assault in the parking area of Middlesex Health Shoreline Medical Center, located at 260 Flat Rock Place.

Detectives determined an altercation took place in the parking lot between the victim and the accused which resulted in the victim being stabbed.

