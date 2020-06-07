Police investigating after man found stabbed in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed in the middle of a street early Sunday morning in Middletown.

The incident occurred at 1:53 a.m.

According to Capt. Gary Wallace, Middletown Police officers were called to a possible stabbing assault in the area of Washington Street and Pearl Street.

Responding officers discovered a male in the middle of the roadway with a need for medical assistance. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The identify of the victim has not been released at this time pending notification to family members.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Middletown Police Department’s Major Investigations Unit at (860) 638-4140 or the Street Crimes Unit at (860) 638-4160.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 and wtnh.com for continuing updates.

