Vehicle carrying children hit by apparent road rage gunfire on Route 9 in Cromwell, CSP say

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police is investigating after two vehicles exchanged gunfire on Route 9 in Cromwell Sunday morning.

According to CSP, their troopers responded to multiple reports of shots fired at about 10:20 a.m. on the Exit 19 off-ramp of Route 9 south in Cromwell.

Police say, a white sedan and red sedan were seen in the area exchanging gunfire.

The white sedan was last seen fleeing onto Route 372 north.

Police report, bullets from the exchange struck an ‘innocent vehicle’ carrying two children. No injuries were reported.

Cromwell Police confirmed an initial report of a ‘shelter-in-place’ order to be unfounded.

Connecticut State Police say, “This incident does not appear to be a random act, rather a road rage incident between two drivers.”

If anyone has any information pertaining to this shooting to please call Troop H at (860) 534-1000. All information will remain confidential. This case remains under investigation.