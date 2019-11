OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a serious crash that closed Interstate 95 Northbound for hours in Old Saybrook.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the Exit 66 ramp after 4:30 p.m. A car went off the road, down an embankment and into a tree in the woods.

LifeStar was called to the scene, but then canceled.

No other information was released.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.