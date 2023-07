CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Route 9 in Cromwell on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) said multiple vehicles crashed around 4 p.m.

Route 9 Southbound was closed between Exits 27 and 24 for several hours as a result of the collision.

Police said one person was brought to the hospital but there has been no word on their condition.