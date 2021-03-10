 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Police investigating unknown odor at Old Saybrook Walmart, store evacuated

Middlesex

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Several ambulances and Old Say Brook police are at Walmart on Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook midday Wednesday, investigating a report of an unknown odor.

The unknown odor was reported to responders at around 11:15 a.m. The store was evacuated.

People are now being treated due to the unknown odor inside the building.

Some people described the odor to News 8 as a rotten egg-type smell. There is concern that it is a gas leak.

Guilford fire department special operations is also on scene to assist.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

House fire investigation underway in Cromwell

News /

Torrington man accused of setting 4 fires with Molotov cocktails before fleeing state, his vehicle extradited back to CT

News /

Movement to close digital divide, offer free Wi-Fi to underserved communities kicks off in Middletown

News /

Mom creates Cookie Trail along CT coastline

News /

Old Saybrook gym art displays hopes and goals for 2021

News /

Alabama woman arrested, accused of killing man during domestic violence incident in Middletown

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss