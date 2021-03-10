Police investigating unknown odor at Old Saybrook Walmart, store evacuated

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Several ambulances and Old Say Brook police are at Walmart on Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook midday Wednesday, investigating a report of an unknown odor.

The unknown odor was reported to responders at around 11:15 a.m. The store was evacuated.

People are now being treated due to the unknown odor inside the building.

Some people described the odor to News 8 as a rotten egg-type smell. There is concern that it is a gas leak.

Guilford fire department special operations is also on scene to assist.

