CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A police investigation is underway on Route 9 in Cromwell Monday night, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police responded to a one-vehicle crash at 5:20 p.m. on Route 9 North in the area of Exit 29 in Cromwell.

Route 9 North is closed from Exit 24 and Exit 25, as a result of the crash.

Troopers located an unoccupied vehicle at the location and later towed it from the scene.

Police began canvassing the area and K9 search teams were initiated, authorities said.

At 7:20 p.m. two people were located east of Route 9 in the area of the Connecticut River, according to police. Both individuals were then transported to hospitals in the local area.

Officials said injury status is not available at this time.

Police said it is unclear if the two individuals were involved in the crash.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

It is not clear if this investigation into the crash is connected to the possible water rescue along the Connecticut River that was reported on Monday night.

