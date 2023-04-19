DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a burglar in Durham.

According to police, a suspect burglarized the Whole Enchilada at 370 Main St. during the overnight hours of April 13. The suspect took a safe and register till with an unknown amount of cash inside.

Police said the suspect was seen leaving the area is a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

See photos of the suspect and car below:

Photos courtesy CSP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Resident State Trooper TFC Morello at (860) 399-2100.