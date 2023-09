MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a man who is accused of multiple robberies, burglaries and larcenies across Connecticut.

The Middletown Police Department said that all of the incidents occurred within the last week, including two in downtown Middletown on Friday.

Police released this picture of the suspect below:

Man accused of multiple robberies, burglaries and larcenies. (SOURCE: Middletown Police Department Facebook page)

Police ask anyone with information to contact Middletown police at 860-638-4000 or call 911.