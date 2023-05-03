PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping and sexual assault, after taking a 13-year-old girl from Plainfield to a hotel, according to police.

Connor S. Tidd, of Quincy, Massachusetts, was found hiding behind a door at the Elite Inn the Moosup Village in Plainfield, according to police. Authorities had initially responded to the teenage girl’s home on March 18 after she was reported missing.

Officers uncovered which room he was in and asked him to come out, according to police. When he didn’t, officers entered the room and found the girl in the bathroom.

Searches of his vehicle and the room found “probable cause for sexual and narcotic related crimes,” according to an announcement from police. He was charged at the scene with risk of injury to a minor and interfering with an investigation. He was held on a $150,000 bond and arraigned on March 20.

His bond was raised to $250,000 and he was released on a gps monitor with orders to stay in Connecticut.

Another warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday charging him with second-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor, risk of injury to a minor/sexual contact, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree kidnapping with sexual abuse, illegal distribution of a controlled substance, illegal distribution of a controlled substance to a victim under the age of 18 and enticing a minor.

He is now being held on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.