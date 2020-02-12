Police search for suspect who broke into Middletown museum with ax, stole items

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a suspect broke into the Greater Middletown Military Museum on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect broke in and stole items from the museum. Evidence was located by the K-9 team.

Surveillance video provided to police by the museum shows a masked suspect using an ax to force their way into the building.

Police are asking for more surveillance video through the Neighbors by Ring app.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Chris Iovene at 860-638-4148.