Police search for suspects in Cromwell armed robbery

(Cromwell Police)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed a Cromwell convenience store at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

Police say that around 3:25 a.m., officers responded to the Cromwell Mobil, at 123 Berlin Road, for the report of an armed robbery.

(Cromwell Police)

One of the suspects allegedly displayed a firearm, before demanding cash from the clerk. The men then fled the area in what looked to be a newer model Nissan Pathfinder SUV.

Authorities released surveillance photos from the armed robbery and are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects.

(Cromwell Police)

Anyone with information is urge to call detectives at 860-635-2256.

