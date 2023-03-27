MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — More police were stationed outside Middletown High School on Monday as a precaution after a nearby shooting over the weekend, according to officials. No threats have been made to the school.

Police were called at about 11:50 a.m. to Westfield Street after a car pulled into a driveway and the people inside said that the vehicle had been shot at, according to officials. The two people in the car were not injured, but there were multiple bullet holes in the back of the vehicle.

The driver was driving east on Westfield Street when he heard five gunshots coming from the vehicle behind his, according to police. The suspect in the dark SUV then sped off.

Police said the two groups know each other. The shooting was not random, and officers said there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. D. Spedding at (860) 638-4153.