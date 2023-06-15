MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A vandal who has been smearing feces on houses and vehicles in Middletown may be targeting people flying Pride flags, according to police.

The vandalism has happened overnight on various days this week, with one resident telling police their vehicle was also targeted in March. In one case, a racial slur was smeared on a vehicle window.

The feces have been spread on vehicle door handles and windows, along with on the front doors and windows on homes. The targeted homes have been on Prospect Street, Grove Street, High Street and Liberty Street.

Each home had a Pride flag on the property, according to police. The flags have not been damaged, but police are investigating if there is a link between the flags and damage

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. M. Small at (860) 638-4152.