Politicians, activists fight to protect Deer Lake in Killingworth

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Politicians and activists gathered at Deer Lake in Killingworth Thursday to stress the importance of protecting the 250 acres.

Right now, the Boy Scouts of America is selling properties across the country to cover a nearly $2 billion settlement in sex abuse claims.

For decades, politicians said this has been a magical haven for campers and they would like to keep it that way.

One local representative brought her son’s notebook from when he was a camper there.

“In his little handwriting. it’s very warm to me, to see that he wrote about the habitat here that he witnessed on a scout hike while we were camping here and how important that is for children many generations to come to experience that and see the habitat,” said State Rep. Christine Goupil.

Senator Richard Blumenthal said he plans to ask for money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Whether it would be owned by the town, state or a non-profit is not clear yet.

