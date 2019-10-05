Portland Fair handing out free bug spray to help protect fairgoers from mosquitos

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Many festivals across Connecticut have been taking precautions to protect their guests from mosquitoes that could be carrying EEE, and the Portland Fair is no exception.

This year, Portland Fair organizers have been handing out free bug spray at the public relations tent for guests to use. The town also sprayed the fairgrounds for mosquitoes a day before the fair opened to the public.

