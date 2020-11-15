Portland High School moving to remote learning for 3 days after 2 test positive for COVID; 79 asked to quarantine

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, custodial workers clean a classroom at Richard A. Simpson Elementary School in Arnold, Mo. The school went to fully virtual learning on Monday, Nov. 2, after more than 5% of the staff and students tested positive for COVID-19. They will stay virtual until Monday, Nov. 16, after 10 work days. (Colter Peterson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Portland High School is moving to all remote learning after two individuals from the school tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

In a letter to the school community Sunday, Superintendent Charles Britton wrote, through contact tracing, they determined 73 students and 6 staff members were considered close contacts of the two infected individuals. Those 79 have been directed to quarantine for 14 days.

The high school will move to remote learning Monday, Nov. 16-Wednesday Nov. 18. The district will reevaluate reopening to in-person learning on Nov. 18.

This will allow the school district to perform further contact tracing and wait for test results from students, faculty, and staff who are in quarantine.

The superintendent added, “At this point, the sixth grade at Brownstone Intermediate School, one class of kindergarten students, and the entire high school will learn remotely next week. All other grade levels will be in-person on Monday, November 16th.”

Drive-up testing is available free of charge, seven days a week from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm at 19 Grand Street, Middletown, CT