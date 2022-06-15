PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – State police conducted a large-scale drug bust in Portland on Wednesday evening.

The narcotics operation is the result of a months-long investigation into a facility conducting illegal operations on Airline Avenue. State police revealed that officers conducted a narcotics operation into a motorcycle club hangout that allegedly ran underground events where illegal drugs were sold.

State police were able to receive probable cause to undergo a search warrant at the Airline Avenue facility.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were contacted in regards to concerning activities at the motorcycle club. State police say complaints started coming in from the community about three or four months ago that controlled substances were being sold from the facility.

The facility is located close to two athletic fields inculding Bill Nolan field used by families and children for little league games. State police shared that athletic games had to be moved off of the fields due to concerns of clientele parking and walking across the property to head to the motorcycle hangout.

The search warrant was investigated without any incident, according to state police. Police seized a large quantity of drugs including marijuana and mushrooms and also recovered two firearms. Police are investigating whether they were lawfully or unlawfully processed.

Arrests have been made and more are expected.

The first selectman in town said concerns from residents and parents led to this months-long investigation.

“It’s because of families like the ones that… our little league families in town that are concerned, that bring this forward and help to keep this community a safe community for everyone,” said First Selectman Ryan Curley.

Portland residents can expect a continued police presence in the area of Airline Avenue on Thursday.

Police say there is no threat to the public according to state authorities.