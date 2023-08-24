PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A photograph of the Arrigoni Bridge in Portland has been featured on a new United States Postal Service stamp.



The photograph of the Arrigoni Bridge is one of four new presorted first-class mail stamps featuring bridges in the United States.

The bridges were selected for their beauty and the roles they serve to connect communities.

The other three postage stamps display photographs of the Bobby Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, the Sky Dance Bridge in Oklahoma City and the Illinois Memorial Bridge.

The town of Portland held a program on Thursday to celebrate the release of the new postage stamps.

“It is very cool for the town of Portland, also for our neighboring Middletown and also the state of Connecticut,” Portland First Selectman Ryan Curley (R-Conn.) said.

State leaders are using the release of the stamp to focus on community connection.

“This is an historic structure and it is something that is a symbol of not just our city and of Portland, but of the whole state. It’s a great opportunity for us to reflect on why that bridge was built, how it came to be, and some of the projects that we can still do if we if we approach them in the same spirit,” said Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim (D-Conn).



The United States Postal Service said the stamps are intended for business use only and are sold in self-adhesive coils of 3,000 or 10,000.

A special permit will be required in order to purchase the stamps.