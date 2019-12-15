Powder Ridge kicks off ski season with New England Winter Festival

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s technically still fall, but Powder Ridge in Middlefield is already in Winter mode.

They kicked off their annual New England Winter Festival this weekend: light displays, bon fires, games, tubing, music, and skiing. And the slopes are already covered in snow.

“We’re excited to be skiing in December. Mother Nature was a little rough on us the last couple of days, but I’m sure we’ll be hearing about it from the weather men. We got some cold temps coming in, so we are going to have snow for Christmas week and the next couple weekends. – Tom Loring, Powder Ridge

The Winter Festival runs through December 29th.