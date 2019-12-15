Powder Ridge kicks off ski season with New England Winter Festival

Middlesex

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s technically still fall, but Powder Ridge in Middlefield is already in Winter mode.

They kicked off their annual New England Winter Festival this weekend: light displays, bon fires, games, tubing, music, and skiing. And the slopes are already covered in snow.

“We’re excited to be skiing in December. Mother Nature was a little rough on us the last couple of days, but I’m sure we’ll be hearing about it from the weather men. We got some cold temps coming in, so we are going to have snow for Christmas week and the next couple weekends.

– Tom Loring, Powder Ridge

The Winter Festival runs through December 29th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Wreaths Across America makes way through Old Saybrook with police escort

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths Across America makes way through Old Saybrook with police escort"

Investigators work to determine cause of Old Saybrook beach fire

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigators work to determine cause of Old Saybrook beach fire"

Investigators work to determine cause of Old Saybrook beach fire

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigators work to determine cause of Old Saybrook beach fire"

Police issue Silver Alert for 13-year-old East Haddam boy

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police issue Silver Alert for 13-year-old East Haddam boy"

2 homes burned to the ground, 2 damaged in Old Saybrook beach fire

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "2 homes burned to the ground, 2 damaged in Old Saybrook beach fire"

Raw footage of Old Saybrook fire

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Raw footage of Old Saybrook fire"
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss