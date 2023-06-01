LGBTQ flags on display near the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village ahead of Pride weekend. (PIX11 News)

Conn. (WTNH) — June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Month, and several events are planned across Connecticut to create awareness about the LGBTQ community.

During the month of June, there will be parades, festivals, and concerts designed to celebrate LGBTQ. One of those events gets underway Thursday morning.

The kick-off for Pride Month in Middletown will begin at 10 a.m. on Main Street. Local dignitaries, the Middletown Pride Grand Marshal, and many others will be on hand.

Those in attendance will then head over to City Hall for the city’s sixth annual pride flag raising— where it will be flown for the rest of the month.

It’s also where the mayor will issue a mayoral proclamation for Pride Month. Also to mark the occasion—The crosswalk on Main Street has been painted in honor of pride month.

Here’s a bit of history about the month. It was started as a tribute to those who took part in the “Stonewall Riots”. In 1969—Police raided a gay club in New York City, called the Stonewall Inn.

It led to patrons, staff, and neighborhood residents rioting outside the inn. The protests and clashes continued for over six days.