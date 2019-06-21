Middlesex

Propane truck rollover, leak closes road in East Haddam

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 12:07 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 05:38 PM EDT

Propane truck rollover, leak closes road in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) - A road is closed in East Haddam after a crash involving a propane truck led to a propane leak on Friday morning. 

Crews are on scene of the crash that happened just before noon on Hungerford Road, near Route 82. The accident led to the propane truck to rollover and leak but there have been no evacuations at this time. 

There were no injuries reported in the accident. 

There is no word on when the road is expected to reopen. The crash remains under investigation. 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center