Propane truck rollover, leak closes road in East Haddam Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( Kalord Lee, WTNH ) [ + - ] Video

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) - A road is closed in East Haddam after a crash involving a propane truck led to a propane leak on Friday morning.

Crews are on scene of the crash that happened just before noon on Hungerford Road, near Route 82. The accident led to the propane truck to rollover and leak but there have been no evacuations at this time.

There were no injuries reported in the accident.

There is no word on when the road is expected to reopen. The crash remains under investigation.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.