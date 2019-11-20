Psychic joining search for missing Middletown man

(WTNH) — A psychic is now joining the search for missing Middletown man Peter Recchia. He hasn’t been seen since early October.

Family members say the 59-year-old has a mental illness but is friendly and approachable.

He is the brother of News 12 reporter Frank Recchia.

Frank said, “People I trust in law enforcement tell me the practice of engaging mediums to assist police remains controversial. However, many law enforcement professionals agree that unconventional methods are sometimes appropriate if they do no harm.”

The psychic does not want to be identified unless she can help bring Recchia home. She has worked with police on missing persons cases in the past.

If you see Peter Recchia, call police.