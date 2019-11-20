Psychic joining search for missing Middletown man

Middlesex

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — A psychic is now joining the search for missing Middletown man Peter Recchia. He hasn’t been seen since early October.

Family members say the 59-year-old has a mental illness but is friendly and approachable.

He is the brother of News 12 reporter Frank Recchia.

Frank said, “People I trust in law enforcement tell me the practice of engaging mediums to assist police remains controversial. However, many law enforcement professionals agree that unconventional methods are sometimes appropriate if they do no harm.”

Related: Volunteers set to look for missing Middletown man

The psychic does not want to be identified unless she can help bring Recchia home. She has worked with police on missing persons cases in the past.

If you see Peter Recchia, call police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

East Haddam mother says Vicodin script caused her son's addiction and ultimately his fatal overdose

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "East Haddam mother says Vicodin script caused her son's addiction and ultimately his fatal overdose"

How Lukas Breton broke his tibia

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "How Lukas Breton broke his tibia"

The story behind Lukas' bench

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "The story behind Lukas' bench"

Ben Florsheim to be sworn in as Middletown Mayor on Tuesday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ben Florsheim to be sworn in as Middletown Mayor on Tuesday"

Quick turn around for new Mayor of Middletown

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Quick turn around for new Mayor of Middletown"

Middletown man wanted in domestic violence incident turns himself in

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Middletown man wanted in domestic violence incident turns himself in"
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss