Pumpkintown USA allowing people to drive-thru Pumpkintown Forest this year

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The fall fun will still go on in East Hampton’s Pumpkintown USA this year.

Typically, you get to experience a hayride with a bunch of different families, but this year the site is allowing folks to drive their own cars through the 20-minute drive into the Pumpkintown Forest.

The forest includes dozens of creative creatures all made with pumpkins, and if you’re getting hungry on the ride, they’ve got to-go family snack packs.

“It was just going to be hard for us to really social distance everybody on a hay wagon, so we thought, ‘How are we going to keep our customers safe and our staff safe? Let’s have people drive-thru in their own vehicles,’ and so far the response has been fantastic,” said Dan Peszynski.

“People absolutely love it. The certainly appreciate that we’ve taken the effort to open up the hayride and adapt it for COVID and the response has been fantastic. People absolutely love it.”

Reservations are required. They’re open every day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m at until Halloween.