HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams was killed in a wrong-way crash on Rt. 9 South in Cromwell early Thursday morning.

The 39-year-old Democrat was sworn into office Wednesday and appointed to serve as co-chair of the legislature’s labor committee. He had served Middletown residents in the 100th District.

Condolences are pouring in from lawmakers from across Connecticut — read them below. News 8 is updating this story as more reactions come in.

Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim (D)

“Rep. Williams truly embodied the phrase larger than life. His laugh, smile, and presence were felt in every space shared with him. His passing is a true loss for our community. A light has been dimmed today. His dedication to fighting for equity, education, worker’s rights, and justice in all its forms is irreplaceable, and while we are heartbroken, the community he loved so much—and where Q was loved so much in return—will continue the fight.”

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.)

“This is devastating news, and I am incredibly saddened by this tragedy. Quentin had an infectiously optimistic personality, and he absolutely loved having the opportunity to represent his lifelong home of Middletown at the State Capitol. Public service was his passion, and he was always advocating on behalf of the people of his hometown. He was a genuine person with a genuine soul, and he will be missed. My prayers are with his family, including his wife Carrissa and his mother Queen, as well as his friends and colleagues in the General Assembly.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Conn.)

“I have had the incredible privilege of knowing and working closely with Q Williams, a lifelong resident of Middletown, for nearly two decades. Q was the product of Middletown Public Schools and was a passionate advocate for education. Prior to serving in the legislature, Q was the director of Middletown’s Downtown District. I had the pleasure of working with Q as he worked to help entrepreneurs and Main St. businesses grow and thrive. Q loved Middletown’s Main Street, and our thriving downtown lead him to create the Main Street Caucus in our state’s legislature.

Raised by a single mother, Queen Williams, Q ardently believed in the power of uplifting women. Just recently, Q changed his last name to Williams to honor his mother, who worked hard and sacrificed in order to raise him into the amazing man he was. I was so honored to support him when he ran for the legislature because of his genuine enthusiasm and authentic desire to help others and make a difference in our community.

Q was a man of faith and attended church regularly. He was devoted to his wife Carrissa, his partner in life and politics. Carissa was the light of his life, and like him, is devoted to helping others.

Q was someone you wanted to be around, always exuding positivity and happiness. His dazzling smile would light up a room, and his optimism was infectious. He will be missed not only by the people of Middletown, but by leaders beyond the borders of our state and all of his colleagues in the Connecticut General Assembly.”

Attorney General William Tong (D-Conn.)

“I met Q before he became a state legislator when he was an advocate for a local school in Stamford, and I can only think of one word to describe him—hopeful. Q was always brimming with optimism and possibility. He had a spirit that was relentlessly positive and aspirational. We need his light more than ever, and that’s why it is so hard to lose him. I offer my deepest condolences to his wife and his family and the community that he loved and served.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D-New Haven) and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk)

“The loss of our colleague Representative Quentin “Q” Williams is utterly shocking and unspeakably heartbreaking. He was a wonderful person who was smart, talented, and had a laugh that would make everyone laugh with him. He was always energetic, exuberant, and felt blessed to be a public servant. We have lost a valued and dedicated member of the legislative community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carrissa and his family and loved ones during this devastating time. Truly tragic news for all who knew him.”