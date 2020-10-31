Recently-renovated Middletown chapel vandalized, broken into

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Middletown are trying to track down whoever vandalized a newly renovated chapel.

The crime happened early Monday morning, police say. The historic Indian Hill Cemetery Chapel had one of its stain glass windows broken, its wooden doors smashed and the iron gate also damaged.

“The damages– I can’t even begin to tell you how I feel about that. My heart went into my toes. It’s a shame that people have that much hatred,” Norm Emond, Superintendent of Indian Hill Cemetery.

It’s estimated that the overall damage will cost over 25,000 dollars to fix. The chapel was set to reopen after the new renovations — the second week of December. But the recent damage may push it back to January.

If you’d like to make a donation, visit this link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recently-renovated Middletown chapel vandalized, broken into

News /

Middletown, Old Lyme city clerk offices overwhelmed with absentee ballots, set to begin ballot processing ahead of Election Day

News /

New program gives Middletown school community access to rapid COVID-19 testing

News /

New program gives Middletown school community access to rapid COVID-19 testing

News /

Middletown city hall to close on Election Day

News /

State receives over $144 million in federal funds for bridge repairs

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss