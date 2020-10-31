Recently-renovated Middletown chapel vandalized, broken into

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Middletown are trying to track down whoever vandalized a newly renovated chapel.

The crime happened early Monday morning, police say. The historic Indian Hill Cemetery Chapel had one of its stain glass windows broken, its wooden doors smashed and the iron gate also damaged.

“The damages– I can’t even begin to tell you how I feel about that. My heart went into my toes. It’s a shame that people have that much hatred,” Norm Emond, Superintendent of Indian Hill Cemetery.

It’s estimated that the overall damage will cost over 25,000 dollars to fix. The chapel was set to reopen after the new renovations — the second week of December. But the recent damage may push it back to January.

If you’d like to make a donation, visit this link.