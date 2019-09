DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The Durham Fair kicks off this weekend, and ladies and gentleman, we have new records.

For “The Largest Watermelon,” a 203 pound watermelon.

The giant fruit was grown by John Ciecleski of Bethlehem.

Speaking of giant produce: Gene Lari-viere of Putnam brought his 1,769 pound pumpkin to the fair and broke a Durham Fair record.