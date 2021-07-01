Residents of Middletown condo evacuated after men threaten to burn it down, SWAT on scene

Middlesex

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of a Middletown condo complex were evacuated Thursday night after two men threaten to burn it down.

At about 11:54 a.m. the Middletown Police received a call requesting police presence in the area of 92 Cynthia Lane.

Mobile Crisis personnel who requested law enforcement indicated they were attempting to evacuate two males who have a history of aggression.

About an hour later, residents in the area were evacuated after the two males threatened to burn down the condominium.

Middletown SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene.

Negotiators were able to contact the men. At about 6:30 p.m., one of the men exited the building without incident. He was transported to Middlesex Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

This remains an active scene with ongoing efforts to get the second occupant from the residence.

The area of 92 Cynthia Lane is closed to vehicles and pedestrians to protect the safety of area residents.

The names of the parties involved are not being released at this time.

