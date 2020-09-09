Residents to weigh in on proposed methadone clinic on busy Middletown road

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– In Middletown, we are in front of an empty storefront on Washington Street Route 66, which is a very busy road in the city.

The Root Center, which helps people fighting opioid addictions, wants to open a clinic right there in this building which would allow those clinics to get methadone treatments.

Some around there are fighting it, while others support it. The Planning and Zoning Board is holding a virtual meeting Wednesday night where both sides can weigh in.

“Take a look at all the other ones around. People hang out. They smoke cigarettes, they throw up. And it’s just a big congregation. It’s not good for my business,” said Sonia Santavenere, The Main Switch Beauty Salon.

“It would be much easier for our particular guests of our soup kitchen or our supportive house in services to be at a walkable site to get a methadone treatment daily without having the struggle of ‘how do I get to Hartford everyday with three buses or whatever.’ Because you can’t miss your doses,” said Maryellen Shuckerow, St. Vincent DePaul Middletown.

Even though Shukerow says a clinic there fills a very important need, she says she would not support it if it was proposed for a residential area.