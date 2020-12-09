Restaurant workers firing back after Yale physician urged against indoor dining amid pandemic

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Restaurant workers are responding after an expert on Governor Lamont’s Monday COVID briefing urged against indoor dining.

Dr. Manisha Juthani made the comments as she discussed growing concern among health care workers facing a second COVID surge. Dr. Juthani says she doesn’t blame restaurants but says no one should be gathering indoors.

Still, some restaurant industry insiders say they’re doing everything they can to keep dining safe and worry the state is sending mixed messages to consumers. Now, some workers are organizing a protest.

Dustin Amore is the head bartender at Conspiracy in Middletown. He say his industry needs financial help from the state.

“The message is, no restrictions without relief,” said Amore of any potential future dining restrictions. 

“Not only do we need to build back consumer confidence and talk about how great and safe our industry has been, but we also need state and federal funding,” said Scott Dolch with the Connecticut Restaurant Association

The Governor has maintained he is not planning to roll back indoor dining. The protest is scheduled for next Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Restaurant workers firing back after CT official urged against indoor dining amid pandemic

News /

Santa to ride through some CT towns on a sleigh for a safe visit at a distance amid pandemic

News /

Middletown group gives back to local seniors with neighborhood cleanup

News /

Four hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Route 9 in Middletown

News /

Middletown restaurant owner feeding those in need for Thanksgiving in honor of her late father

News /

2 killed during wrong-way crash on I-95 S in Clinton

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss