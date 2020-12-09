Restaurant workers firing back after Yale physician urged against indoor dining amid pandemic

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Restaurant workers are responding after an expert on Governor Lamont’s Monday COVID briefing urged against indoor dining.

Dr. Manisha Juthani made the comments as she discussed growing concern among health care workers facing a second COVID surge. Dr. Juthani says she doesn’t blame restaurants but says no one should be gathering indoors.

Still, some restaurant industry insiders say they’re doing everything they can to keep dining safe and worry the state is sending mixed messages to consumers. Now, some workers are organizing a protest.

Dustin Amore is the head bartender at Conspiracy in Middletown. He say his industry needs financial help from the state.

“The message is, no restrictions without relief,” said Amore of any potential future dining restrictions.

“Not only do we need to build back consumer confidence and talk about how great and safe our industry has been, but we also need state and federal funding,” said Scott Dolch with the Connecticut Restaurant Association

The Governor has maintained he is not planning to roll back indoor dining. The protest is scheduled for next Monday.