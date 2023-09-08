PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a rollover crash Friday morning in Portland, according to police.

The single-car crash happened at 11:10 a.m. on Bartlett Street. The area is closed between Gildersleeve Road and Eleanor Lane, not far from the golf course.

Police said the car rolled over, landed upside down, and did not appear to hit anything. The driver, a man in his 20s, was ejected 75 feet from his vehicle and appeared to have sustained serious injuries, according to police.

A LIFE STAR helicopter was called.

