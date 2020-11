PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 17 in Portland is closed due to a two-vehicle crash, according to police.

Police said Route 17 is closed between Apple Tree Lane and Paley Farms Road.

Lifestar has been called for at least one victim suffering a serious head injury.

Police say they are in the process of clearing the scene.

