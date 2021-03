CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 9 northbound in Cromwell is closed Sunday evening due to a crash.

The crash was reported at 6:09 p.m. and involved an overturned vehicle. The highway is closed between Exits 16 and 18 due to the crash.

Traffic is slow on the southbound side of the highway.

Connecticut State Police say there were injuries involved, however, the extent is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.