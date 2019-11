CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Route 9 in Chester Saturday afternoon.

Route 9 Southbound near Exit 7 will be closed until further notice.

State police say there are multiple injuries. The amount of people involved and their conditions are not known at this time.

Troopers are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

