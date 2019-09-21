Runners, loved ones remember fallen servicemen at Run for the Fallen CT

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Middletown for the 10th annual Run for the Fallen CT Saturday.

The event honors and remembers 65 Connecticut servicemen and women who have fallen in the line of duty since 9/11/01.

Several dignitaries and Gold Star families were in attendance.

At every kilometer, the runners stop at a marker and read the name of a fallen serviceman.

Carol Brown was there to honor and remember her son Army First Lt. Thomas Brown.

“It’s always amazing when they stop at a marker and acknowledge my son,” Brown said, “because I know he’s remembered, I know he’s cared about, and it just warms my heart.”

Lai Sun, being a runner, was inspired to volunteer for Run for the Fallen. Sun told News 8 it’s emotional to meet the families and to remember the fallen at each marker.

“Just knowing what this event means to all of us, not only since 9/11 but throughout the history of the United States, what they have sacrificed, so it’s an honor to be here,” Sun said.

