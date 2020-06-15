Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Old Saybrook to reopen June 17

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Old Saybrook has announced plans to reopen its overnight accommodations, health club and indoor dining to the public on June 17.

“The safety of our dedicated team members and valued guests remains our top priority as we reopen our doors,” said Stephen Tagliatela, managing partner, Saybrook Point Resort & Marina.

The resort’s new safety protocols include using electrostatic sprayers, complimentary face masks to all guests, applying door seals to cleaned and inspected guest rooms and offering private dining areas for family groups.

The resort also has unveiled new amenities for guests to enjoy throughout the summer season such as a renovated health club and pool areas, new patio heaters and daily live music.