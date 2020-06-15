Breaking News
Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson commit to 2020 Travelers Championship
Live Now
City of New Haven hosts webinar for Phase Two reopening guidelines

Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Old Saybrook to reopen June 17

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:
old-saybrook_map_1523901579595.jpg

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Old Saybrook has announced plans to reopen its overnight accommodations, health club and indoor dining to the public on June 17.

“The safety of our dedicated team members and valued guests remains our top priority as we reopen our doors,” said Stephen Tagliatela, managing partner, Saybrook Point Resort & Marina.

The resort’s new safety protocols include using electrostatic sprayers, complimentary face masks to all guests, applying door seals to cleaned and inspected guest rooms and offering private dining areas for family groups.

The resort also has unveiled new amenities for guests to enjoy throughout the summer season such as a renovated health club and pool areas, new patio heaters and daily live music.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Christopher Columbus statue temporarily removed in Middletown, mayor says it hasn't been vandalized

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Christopher Columbus statue temporarily removed in Middletown, mayor says it hasn't been vandalized"

CT Checkup: Essex art studio gives to food banks, inspires community with 'Mad Love Mug' sale

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Essex art studio gives to food banks, inspires community with 'Mad Love Mug' sale"

CT Checkup: Chester brewery donating to Black Lives Matter, charitable organizations one beer at a time

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Chester brewery donating to Black Lives Matter, charitable organizations one beer at a time"

CT Checkup: Chester brewery donating to Black Lives Matter, charitable organizations one beer at a time

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Chester brewery donating to Black Lives Matter, charitable organizations one beer at a time"

Suspect in Middletown domestic violence death investigation located in Georgia

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect in Middletown domestic violence death investigation located in Georgia"

Police identify victim in fatal stabbing in the area of Washington, Pearl streets in Middletown

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police identify victim in fatal stabbing in the area of Washington, Pearl streets in Middletown"
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss