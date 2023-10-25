HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were taken to a hospital Wednesday morning when a school bus with children onboard crashed with two other vehicles in Haddam.

Fire officials have not clarified if the two injured people were children riding the bus, or were in the other vehicles. News 8 has reached out for more.

The crash happened at about 8:20 a.m. near 510 Saybrook Road, according to the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company.

The students boarded a different bus and were taken to school.

More details on the crash were not immediately available.